



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is set to appear in an Atlantic City courtroom Wednesday on charges related to allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. He’s been on a leave of absence from the MLB since the Memorial Day incident.

Herrera is expected to be in municipal court at 8:30 a.m. to answer to charges that he assaulted his girlfriend inside of an Atlantic City hotel and casino.

Herrera was arrested on May 27 when Atlantic City Police responded to the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino for a domestic violence incident.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old Philadelphia woman talking to security.

Police say she had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck which she says she got after being assaulted by her boyfriend Odubel Herrera.

He was charged with simple assault.

The next day, the Phillies learned of Herrera’s arrest and notified the MLB.

He was initially placed on administrative leave for seven days but the center fielder hasn’t played with the team since.

Reports say the MLB has again extended his leave until at least Friday.

It is likely they are awaiting the outcome of court before proceeding with their investigating.