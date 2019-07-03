



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police and SEPTA are both gearing up for Wawa’s “Welcome America” celebration ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Police officials outlined what they’re doing to keep those enjoying the festivities safe on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials say there are no credible threats targeting Philadelphia activities despite a bulletin from the federal government urging people to be on high alert.

“We do live under constant threats and therefore it is important that together we maintain our situational awareness,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan said.

Police say bag checks will stretch along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with the largest concentration of festival entry points at Logan Circle.

Along with other banned items, no aerial beauty shots.

“And no drones, operators will be detained for investigation, drones will be confiscated, pending notification of FAA,” Sullivan said, “and pending the way they are operated, by the DA’s Office.”

There will be sporadic street closures, timed with the day’s events.

Getting in and out of town, SEPTA will up service at peak times for the concert and fireworks.

“We encourage people to take the Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line because everything is kind of in walking distance to that,” SEPTA employee Carla Showell-Lee said. “and if you’ve taken that mode you want to get back to that before service ends at 12:30 (a.m.).”