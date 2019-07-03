



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Clean water is something most Americans never have to think about, but nearly one billion people in the world don’t have access to it, particularly in Africa. Union County, New Jersey, native James Leitner founded the organization “Mission Clean Water” to help needy communities there.

In 2017, he walked more than 3,000 miles from New Jersey to California while pulling 10 gallons of water to show how far a child walks in a year to collect water. His effort raised money to give villagers in Kenya clean water for the very first time. It was no easy feat – it took him 143 days.

“Just having the chance to walk through all of these towns and meet so many people and learn how different people are living their lives throughout the United States is a very unique experience,” he said.

When he reached the Pacific Ocean, his physical journey ended but the mission continued.

“We did a 24-hour run to symbolize how women and children transport water,” he said.

Last Saturday, he embarked on what he calls “the last mile” in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. For 24 hours he pushed, pulled, carried and dragged 10 gallons of water – at times in the pouring rain – for 10 mile stretches.

He raised enough money to give 1,500 people access to clean water in Africa.

“I’m here to keep working to help provide people with clean water and will continue to do so, I’m excited to see that dream continue,” he said.

