Multi-Vehicle Accident Snarling Traffic On Route 202 In Tredyffrin Township

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A portion of Route 202 in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County is blocked off due to a multi-vehicle crash, Wednesday. Officials say three vehicles collided on Route 202 at Valley Road, around 11:30 a.m.
Only one southbound lane is getting by.
Eyewitness News viewer Michael Meystel sent a picture of the scene.
There have been no reported injuries.