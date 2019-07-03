WEATHER:Oppressive Heat, Humidity Hanging Around For Fourth Of July Holiday
By CBS3 Staff
TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A portion of Route 202 in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County is blocked off due to a multi-vehicle crash, Wednesday. Officials say three vehicles collided on Route 202 at Valley Road, around 11:30 a.m.

Only one southbound lane is getting by.

Eyewitness News viewer Michael Meystel sent a picture of the scene.

Multi-Vehicle Accident Snarling Traffic On Route 202 In Tredyffrin Township

There have been no reported injuries.

