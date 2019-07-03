Comments
CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – It looks like a 10-foot long great white shark is spending her Fourth of July holiday along the Jersey Shore Coast. Miss May was first detected off the coast of Cape May on Tuesday and was along the coast of Strathmere around 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Ocearch Shark Tracker’s latest ping.
If you are worried Miss May’s travel itinerary might include a stop at your vacation spot, Ocearch offers a Global Shark Tracker where you can see real-time data on the location of sharks around the world.
The data shows Miss May has traveled more than 2,700 miles in 103 days.
