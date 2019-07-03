



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is getting involved with the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital. Officials appointed a temporary manager to manage the day-to-day operations at the Center City hospital on Wednesday.

But regardless of what happens inside, people on the outside are still concerned.

“At this point I want to make sure she’s OK,” Chris Yates said.

A woman was hit by a car on Broad Street right outside of Hahnemann.

“Just making sure she’s OK first off, making sure she’s all right,” Yates, the driver, said. “She’s coherent and making sure nothing is broken or anything like that.”

EMS responded within minutes, but with the emergency department closed at Hahnemann, they were forced to take her elsewhere.

Yates remained on scene. But the continued concern is real for patients who’ve used this hospital for decades.

“The things is, when you go to another hospital there’s a fee that’s going to come with transportation and the fee is a whole lot for poor people – can’t meet it,” Gerald Stetson, a patient, said.

While the commotion was happening outside, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine was meeting with hospital officials regarding the temporary manager.

Levine says with thousands of people expected in Center City for the 4th of July, people will be treated if necessary.

“Of course if there’s an emergency right in front of the hospital they will triage that person,” Levine said, “but because they can no longer be a trauma center they will be triaged, they will be stabilized and they will be transferred to another hospital.”

The hospital issued a statement saying they welcome the opportunity to partner with the Department of Health.

Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement, “A hospital’s mission should be putting public health first and we will hold them accountable to that. A temporary manager will be able to ensure that patient care needs will continue to be met.”

Hahnemann is expected to close completely by September.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.