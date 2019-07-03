PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The missing grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins was found dead Tuesday night. Police have ruled the death of 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III a homicide.

A Camden County Police Department spokesman confirmed to CBS3 that the body of Jenkins III was discovered inside a property on the 1100 block of Liberty Street.

He was reported missing on Monday from his home on the 1000 block of Mechanic Street, which is a block over from where his body was discovered in Camden’s Gateway neighborhood.

DEVELOPING: @CamdenCountyPD confirmed the body of Curtis Jenkins III, 20, grandson of #Camden Council Prez Curtis Jenkins, was found on 1100 blk of Liberty St. He was reported missing on Mon. Tues, police announced arrest of Brandon Beverly, 32, in connection w/ the abduction. pic.twitter.com/TsTuMO70Em — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) July 3, 2019

Camden County police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Brandon Beverly, of Westville, New Jersey, in connection to Jenkins’s disappearance on Tuesday, even though there wasn’t a trace of the victim at the time.

Beverly has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Chief Scott Thomson says Jenkins was targeted.

“Based on the information from the investigation thus far, we do not believe this was a random act, but rather a calculated plot to entrap and abduct the victim,” Chief Thomson said in a statement.

It is unclear if there was any relationship between Beverly and Jenkins III at this time.

His family members held a vigil Tuesday night in hopes of his safe return and a short time later received the tragic news of his death.

Beverly is being held at the Camden County Jail. His charges are likely to be upgraded with the discovery of the victim’s body.

