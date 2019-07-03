



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The missing grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins was found dead Tuesday night. Prosecutors say they know who kidnapped, killed and left Curtis Jenkins III in an abandoned garage on the 1100 block of Liberty Street in Camden’s Fairview neighborhood.

Police say 32-year-old Brandon Beverly, of Westville, New Jersey, was arrested Tuesday on an unrelated warrant in Woodbury, New Jersey, even though there wasn’t a trace of the victim at the time.

Court documents say detectives used surveillance video to track down Beverly. Beverly was initially charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault, but they’ve been upgraded to first-degree murder.

“I’ve got hate, which I shouldn’t have in me right now. I’m mad, I’m upset. I’ve been crying and crying and crying,” Gregory Wanamaker, Jenkins’ grandfather, said.

According to court documents, Jenkins III’s hands and feet were tied and a plastic bag was over his head.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says Jenkins III died from asphyxia, or suffocation, and that there was a motive behind the homicide but remained tight-lipped about it.

“He was a real caring kid, man. Caring, loving, always happy. Never bothered nobody. Everybody loved my son,” Curtis Jenkins Jr., Jenkins III’s father, said.

Relatives embraced Wednesday near the spot where the body of the 20-year-old Jenkins was found Tuesday night after he was kidnapped and murdered.

Jenkins III was an employee at the Camden County Clerk’s Office.

“I’d ask for everyone that can hear my voice to keep the Jenkins family in your thoughts, in your prayers as they have to mourn the loss of their grandson, their son,” Camden Mayor Frank Moran said.

According to Jenkins Jr., Jenkins III was working his side job Sunday night delivering barbecue food on the 2700 block of Congress Road when he was kidnapped and killed.

His dad says he received a call from the alleged kidnappers, who sent him a photo of his son tied up and demanded a ransom. According to The Associated Press, they demanded 10 to 15 pounds of marijuana.

“He cooks and sells food. It was a setup,” Jenkins Jr. said. “Somebody gave him a false address.”

Beverly remains in jail and is due back in court for his detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

It’s unclear at this time if others will be arrested in connection to Jenkins III’ murder.

CBS3’s Trang Do and Chantee Lans contributed to this report.