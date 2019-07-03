Comments
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan announced he will not seek re-election for a third term. In a Facebook post, Hogan says he hopes to spend more time with his family and ready to take on new challenges.
“That’s it. No scandals. I am still happily married to my wife of 22 years and have two great kids. No back story,” he wrote. “I am still the nerd who never even tried marijuana. Nope, I am just somebody recognizing that there is a time to leave public life. I will complete my second term, then help my replacement take over the DAO. After that, I am off to a new adventure.”
He said his family did not want him to run for a new term and they “deserve a break.”