WEATHER:Oppressive Heat, Humidity Hanging Around For Fourth Of July Holiday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Tom Hogan

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan announced he will not seek re-election for a third term. In a Facebook post, Hogan says he hopes to spend more time with his family and ready to take on new challenges.

“That’s it. No scandals. I am still happily married to my wife of 22 years and have two great kids. No back story,” he wrote. “I am still the nerd who never even tried marijuana. Nope, I am just somebody recognizing that there is a time to leave public life. I will complete my second term, then help my replacement take over the DAO. After that, I am off to a new adventure.”

He said his family did not want him to run for a new term and they “deserve a break.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s