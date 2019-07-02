Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the United States women’s soccer team continues into the semi-finals of the World Cup, members of the team want to make sure fans are able to watch. Kelley O’Hara and Allie Long are writing an “excuse” letter for workers to give to their bosses so they don’t miss any of the action.
The note says “for everyone that listened, thank you for giving them the day off, we could feel the love and support, it was amazing.”
That was in regard to their previous game in the quarter-finals against France.
The note goes on to say, “now do you want to be boss of the year? You’re a stone cold lock if you give them Tuesday, July 2 off.”
They signed the letter, “Go USA”.