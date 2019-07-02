Comments
MANCHESTER, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors have charged 86-year-old Thomas Hatchett with a murder at his house in Manchester, Ocean County. They say he shot and killed a 71-year-old Florida man in the Leisure Village West senior community.
The shooting happened on Cambridge Circle Monday morning. Hatchett was arrested nearly two hours away at a second residence in Verona, Essex County.
There is no word on what led to the shooting.