By CBS3 Staff
Manchester news


MANCHESTER, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors have charged 86-year-old Thomas Hatchett with a murder at his house in Manchester, Ocean County. They say he shot and killed a 71-year-old Florida man in the Leisure Village West senior community.

Credit: CBS3

The shooting happened on Cambridge Circle Monday morning. Hatchett was arrested nearly two hours away at a second residence in Verona, Essex County.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

