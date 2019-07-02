  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers continued to add to their roster on Tuesday with a pair of guards. According to reports, the team re-signed James Ennis and Shake Milton to deals.

Ennis and the team agreed a two-year deal for a reported $4.1 million with a second-year option. He came over to the Sixers at the trade deadline last season and played big minutes during the team’s playoff run and averaged 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18 games.

Milton is reportedly signing a four-year deal to stay with the team. The 22-year-old guard appeared in 20 games for the Sixers and also spent time in the G-League.

These two moves add much needed depth to the Sixers back court as NBA free agency enters its first full week.

Comments

