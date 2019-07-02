Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking the public for help to get more information on a group that tried to rob a man in Center City. The attempted robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. on June 28 near 13th and Arch Streets.
Police say the 22-year-old victim was sitting in his car when he was surrounded by a group of five males.
One of the suspects went to the driver side window asking for directions. The group then made demands for the man’s phone. When he resisted, the group assaulted him.
The victim suffered a minor cut during the assault before he was able to drive away. Surveillance cameras close to the scene caught the assault.
If you have any information, contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.