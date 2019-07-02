



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Young people converged on Philadelphia’s Love Park Tuesday. They’re uniting against violence and calling on people to put the guns down.

The peace rally was organized by two young men. They say they organized this peace rally because the people responsible for a lot of these shootings look just like them, and they’re saying enough is enough.

Dozens of people gathered to take a stand against violence. For Peace organizers are hoping attendees take this message of peace back to their communities in hopes of curving the violence.

One of the organizers moved here from Liberia to escape war but says he felt more safe there than he does on the streets of Philadelphia.

City officials also attended the rally. Mayor Jim Kenney sent a plea to Philadelphia residents.

“I just want to say to our young people, we really do love you,” Kenney said. “We love you and we need you. I’m getting old and at some point in time, all of us are going to be retired somewhere and you’re gonna have to run this city and run this state and run this country. And if you don’t make it through life, you’re never gonna have a chance to do it.

“Look at each other as human beings, look at each other as someone’s child, someone’s grandchild, nephew, brother, sister and let’s just put these guns down and stop this and we’ll try to provide the resources that we can to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to meet their potential,” Kenney said.

To combat the violence, more officers have been deployed on the streets. According to police, most of these crimes are being committed by young men between the ages of 18 and 34 years old.