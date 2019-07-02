  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hahnemann University Hospital, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nurses and health professionals from different Philadelphia hospitals joined elected officials for a press conference to discuss the public health emergency they say will result from the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.

Hahnemann’s emergency department alone treats more than 40,000 patients a year and they worry no other hospital can absorb the volume that would follow a closure.

The press conference will begin at 12 p.m. outside Hahnemann University Hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s