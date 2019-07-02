Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nurses and health professionals from different Philadelphia hospitals joined elected officials for a press conference to discuss the public health emergency they say will result from the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.
Hahnemann’s emergency department alone treats more than 40,000 patients a year and they worry no other hospital can absorb the volume that would follow a closure.
The press conference will begin at 12 p.m. outside Hahnemann University Hospital.