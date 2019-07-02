Comments
Delaware County – 13,104
Gloucester County – 33
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 23,000 people are without power after storms rolled through the area Tuesday evening, according to PECO. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Philadelphia and many of the surrounding counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Tuesday evening.
PECO says there are 189 active outages, affecting 23,140 customers.
PECO outages
Delaware County – 13,104
Chester County – 9,960
Philadelphia County – 70
Montgomery County – 5
Bucks County – Less than five
AC Electric outages
Gloucester County – 33
Camden County – 28
Ocean County – 8
Atlantic County – Less than 5
Burlington County – Less than 5
There is no word on when power is expected to be restored to those affected.