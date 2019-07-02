BREAKING:More than 23,000 customers without power after storms roll through Delaware Valley, PECO says
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 23,000 people are without power after storms rolled through the area Tuesday evening, according to PECO. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Philadelphia and many of the surrounding counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Tuesday evening.

PECO says there are 189 active outages, affecting 23,140 customers.

PECO outages

Delaware County – 13,104
Chester County – 9,960
Philadelphia County – 70
Montgomery County – 5
Bucks County – Less than five

AC Electric outages

Gloucester County – 33
Camden County – 28
Ocean County – 8
Atlantic County – Less than 5
Burlington County – Less than 5

There is no word on when power is expected to be restored to those affected.

