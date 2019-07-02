Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Community members will have a chance to share their comments and concerns regarding the recent explosion at Philadelphia Energy Solutions. Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon is holding a listening session Tuesday night.
It was less than two weeks ago the 150-year old refinery went up in flames.
Soon after, PES announced they would permanently shut down the refinery as the fire made it impossible to continue operations.
The session will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Seafarers Hall in South Philadelphia.