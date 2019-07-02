  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, South Philadelphia refinery explosion


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Community members will have a chance to share their comments and concerns regarding the recent explosion at Philadelphia Energy Solutions. Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon is holding a listening session Tuesday night.

4 People Injured In Major Explosion, Fire At Oil Refinery In South Philadelphia, Officials Say 

It was less than two weeks ago the 150-year old refinery went up in flames.

Soon after, PES announced they would permanently shut down the refinery as the fire made it impossible to continue operations.

Investigation Into Cause Of Refinery Explosion Could Take Months Or Years To Complete, Officials Say 

The session will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Seafarers Hall in South Philadelphia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s