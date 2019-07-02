  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Recall


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An important recall on fireworks has been issued just before the 4th of July. The G-Force Artillery Shell Fireworks have been recalled because they are loaded with too many pyrotechnics which could cause a dangerous explosion.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the fireworks violate the federal regulatory requirements.

The fireworks were sold at “Keystone Fireworks” stores. The closest location in our area is in Nottingham, Chester County.

You can take the recalled fireworks back for a refund.

