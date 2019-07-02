Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Today is one of the tastiest days on the Wawa Welcome America calendar, it’s Wawa’s 27th annual Hoagie Day! Dozens of volunteers are making about 32,000 hoagies for the event in Old City.
Between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday, hungry Philadelphians and tourists are invited to visit the Independence Visitors Center and the National Constitution Center to enjoy a free hoagie.
Local fire and police personnel will also compete in a hoagie-building competition.
Closures will be in effect for the event beginning at 10:30 a.m. See all the closures and detours during Wawa Welcome America, here.