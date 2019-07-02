  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Wawa Hoagie Day


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Today is one of the tastiest days on the Wawa Welcome America calendar, it’s Wawa’s 27th annual Hoagie Day! Dozens of volunteers are making about 32,000 hoagies for the event in Old City.

Between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday, hungry Philadelphians and tourists are invited to visit the Independence Visitors Center and the National Constitution Center to enjoy a free hoagie.

Local fire and police personnel will also compete in a hoagie-building competition.

Closures will be in effect for the event beginning at 10:30 a.m. See all the closures and detours during Wawa Welcome America, here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s