



CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — The target of vandals, the owners of a Cape May County ice cream parlor say they were receiving backlash for celebrating gay pride. But the community rallied around them and they are now using the experience to spread love.

“It’s a nice way to share love, warmth and happiness with people,” owner Dustin Piccolo said.

Piccolo and his husband, David Kinsey, have been doing just that with their ice cream shop, Fine Fellow, for the past five years.

But they were recently targeted when their pride flags were stolen from the front of the store, along with other symbols of inclusivity.

“There were a bunch of stickers on our door that were taken off,” Piccolo said.

Piccolo has even been the target of hateful speech.

“A group of people drive by one night while we have customers and employees and yelled gay slurs,” Piccolo said.

He reported the incident to the police, and also went to social media. He posted a Facebook message detailing what happened, and it has since gone viral.

He says there has been an enormous outpouring of support. Some people in the community have even dropped off pride flags.

Fine Fellow customers make it a point to go into the shop and show their support.

“This is not Cape May, and we can’t be quiet about this because that is tacit approval,” Denise Miller said.

Initially, Piccolo worried about publicly talking about his negative experience, but his husband says he is glad he shared the experience and is floored by the outreach.

He also has a message for whoever may be responsible.

“Look at all the love you’ve got for us,” Kinsey said.

Now Dustin says the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, and searching for surveillance video in the area to see if it captured the culprits.