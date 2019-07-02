By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bottle caps of the world may want to watch their backs as another challenge has taken over social media. Have you heard of the Bottle Cap Challenge?

The challenge involves placing a bottle on a solid surface with a cap loosely twisted on top, the goal is to untwist the cap using a spin kick.

Actor Jason Statham posted an impressive video on his Instagram page doing just that.

The challenge began with an idea from mixed martial artist Max Holloway, who first challenged singer John Mayer.

Unfortunately, Mayer was not successful in the challenge.

