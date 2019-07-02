PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers aren’t wasting any time locking up key players this offseason. The Sixers have offered Ben Simmons a five-year, $168 million maximum contract extension on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, and the Sixers are expected to work through the details and towards an eventual agreement.
Simmons is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be a restricted free agent after the 2019-2020 season if he does not sign the extension.
The Sixers signed forward Tobias Harris to a to a five-year, $180 million contract and landed top free agent Al Horford on a four-year, $109 million deal.
They also acquired swingman Joshua Richardson in a sign-and-trade deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat.