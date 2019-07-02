  • CBS 3On Air

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are warning Evesham Township residents after two men were caught on surveillance video inside a homeowner’s garage that was under construction. Officers responded to the home in the northern section of the township after the homeowner was remotely alerted of the intruders by his security system on June 28.

The men could be seen and heard walking around the garage and filming the interior of the structure and the vehicles.

They also used a ladder to view the enclosed attic portion of the garage.

The intruders left the area in a white Maserati prior to police arrival.

If anyone has information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

