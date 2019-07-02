By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in the hospital following a shooting in Kensington on Tuesday, according to police. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on the 800 block of E. Hilton Street.

Police say a 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot once in the hand and two times in the left calf.

A 34-year-old man was also shot once in the hip and is in stable condition.

There have been no arrests made in connection to these shootings as police continue to investigate the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s