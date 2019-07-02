Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in the hospital following a shooting in Kensington on Tuesday, according to police. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on the 800 block of E. Hilton Street.
Police say a 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot once in the hand and two times in the left calf.
A 34-year-old man was also shot once in the hip and is in stable condition.
There have been no arrests made in connection to these shootings as police continue to investigate the incident.