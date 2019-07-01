PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four police cars were damaged after hundreds of teens and young adults assembled in North Philadelphia Sunday night. The police department put out a citywide assist call for all available officers just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a massive crowd of young people gathered near the intersection of N. Sydenham and W. Jefferson Streets.

“Anywhere from 800 to 1,000. There were a lot of young adults out here tonight,” said Chief Inspector Joel Dales.

4 @phillypolice cars damaged after 800-1000 young ppl gathered near Sydenham & Jefferson in #NorthPhilly just before 11:30pm Sun. No arrests, injuries or damage to businesses. Police are looking for surveillance video to ID vandals. Instagram post of “free party” prompted crowds. pic.twitter.com/HHYvmRVatH — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) July 1, 2019

Police say members of the group damaged four patrol cars, bashing in hoods, busting windshields and breaking off side mirrors.

“We had no information whatsoever giving us a warning being that these kids were going to gather out here,” Dales said.

Investigators later learned the gathering started out as a cookout. A message went out on Instagram about a “free party,” which brought hundreds of young people to the area.

Despite some chaotic moments, Dales said officers got a handle on the situation quickly.

“The officers did a great job responding, they got the situation under control quickly and again they were able to protect the businesses and no injuries to adults nor injuries to the young adults,” he said.

Police did not make any arrests, though investigators are looking for surveillance video in hopes of identifying those responsible for vandalizing the patrol cars.