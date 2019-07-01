PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has been named at 2019’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal. The Liberty Medal honors men and women of courage and conviction who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe.
Kennedy taught constitutional law before being appointed to the ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 1975. He served on the U.S. Supreme Court from Feb. 1988 until his retirement at the end of July 2018.
The National Constitution Center says Justice Kennedy will be awarded the medal for efforts “to preserve, protect, and defend liberty by inspiring Americans of all ages to learn about the constitution through civic education and civil dialogue.”
The award ceremony for Justice Kennedy is on Sunday, October 27, at the National Constitution Center.