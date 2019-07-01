  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reports on the second day of NBA free agency say the Sixers have agreed to terms with big man Kyle O’Quinn. This would be O’Quinn’s third team in three seasons.

O’Quinn is 6-foot-10, and is entering his eighth season in the league.

The 29-year-old would add depth to the team’s front court after signing Al Horford on the first day of free agency.

For his career, O’Quinn is averaging 5.6 points, 4.6 rebounds while shooting over 51% from the floor.

He has played for the Magic, Knicks, and last season for the Pacers.

Erik Chambliss

