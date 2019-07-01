Police Search For Driver After Car Plows Into Fence In Burlington County

Comments
HAINESPORT, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are searching for a driver who plowed into a fence, narrowly missing a house. It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on Colfax Lane in Hainesport.
After the crash, the driver and at least one passenger got out and ran away.
No one was hurt.