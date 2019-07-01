  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Hainesport News, Local, Local TV


HAINESPORT, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are searching for a driver who plowed into a fence, narrowly missing a house. It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on Colfax Lane in Hainesport.

Police Search For Driver After Car Plows Into Fence In Burlington County

After the crash, the driver and at least one passenger got out and ran away.

No one was hurt.

