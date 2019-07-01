Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have declared a barricade situation in Rhawnhurst Monday afternoon after receiving a 911 call in reference to a family possibly being held hostage during an armed robbery. Police say the incident is taking place on the 2500 block of Vista Street.
According to police, the call came in around 5:50 p.m. that a family was being held at gunpoint during a robbery. Police say a white Porsche Cayenne and money were stolen from the home.
A barricade situation was declared at 6:11 p.m.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.