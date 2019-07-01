  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person of interest is in custody following a gunfight in Kensington, which sent one man to the hospital, according to police. Shots rang out just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of H Street.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the head during a gunfight between two groups of people.

He was dropped off at a nearby hospital by a private vehicle. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Police say one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.

