



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The best way to end your Fourth of July celebrations is to watch fireworks with friends and family. With the actual holiday falling on a Thursday, firework lovers can rejoice knowing they can probably find more than one show in the area.

From the city to the shore, here are the best places to see fireworks light up the sky before, during and even after the Fourth.

Philadelphia

Fireworks on the Parkway

July 4, fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Suburbs

Abington, Montgomery County

Abington Sr. High School

900 Highland Avenue

July 4, fireworks begin at dusk

Allentown, Lehigh County

J. Birney Crum Stadium,

21st and Linden streets

July 4, fireworks at 9 p.m.

Amber, Montgomery County

Wissahickon Middle School

500 Houston Rd

July 5, fireworks at dusk

Chesterbrook, Tredyffrin, Easttown, Chester County

Wilson Farm Park

500 Lee Rd

July 4, fireworks start at dusk

Clifton Heights, Delaware County

Clifton Heights Athletic Field

212 N. Springfield

July 4, fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m., $5 admission

Conshohocken Family-Fun Day & Fireworks, Montgomery County

Sutcliffe Park

10th Ave & Freedly St

Wednesday July 3, fireworks at 9:45pm

Enjoy a full evening of family-friendly fun in Conshohocken. Festivities include music, food, toys, activities, a karate demo and the fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Doylestown Concert & Fireworks, Bucks County

C&N Amphitheater, Central Park

425 Wells Road

July 7, event begins 7pm followed by fireworks at 9:15 pm

Easton, Northampton County

Over the Delaware River

July 14, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Exton, Chester County

Exton Park

800 E. Swedesford Rd

July 13, Activities begin at 4 p.m., followed by concert at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks

Lansdowne Independence Day Celebration, Delaware County

Penn Wood High School Field

100 Green Ave

July 4, fireworks 9 p.m.

Limerick, Montgomery County

Waltz Golf Farm

303 W Ridge Pk

July 4, fireworks at dusk

Narberth Celebration & Fireworks, Montgomery County

Narberth Park

80 Windsor Ave

July 4, 10 a.m. (fireworks at dusk)

Enjoy a day of activities in the park, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing into the night.

Southampton Independence Day Celebration, Bucks County

Klinger Middle School,

1415 2nd St Pike, Southampton, PA 18966

Fireworks will begin immediately following the 9:00 p.m evening performance of the Neighborhood Street Party Night Parade on Tuesday and Wednesday. Entry into Sesame Place will be limited five minutes prior to the start of fireworks. Time subject to change.

July 4, fireworks 9:35 p.m.

Norristown, Montgomery County

Elmwood Park

1661 Harding Blvd

July 4, fireworks at dusk following a live concert

Phoenixville

Friendship Field

Corner of Fillmore St & Franklin Ave

July 4, fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Skippack, Montgomery County

Palmer Park

Between Heckler and Creamery Rds

July 4, fireworks begin at dusk

Upper Merion 4th of July Celebration, Montgomery County

Heuser Park

694 W. Beidler Beidler Road

July 4, fireworks at dusk

New Jersey

Cumberland County Fair

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

3001 Carmel Road, Millville, NJ

July 4, fireworks at dusk

Freedom Park

Medford, NJ

Wednesday, July 3

Fireworks at dusk

Battleship New Jersey

100 Clinton St, Camden, NJ 08103

July 4, fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m., $10 admission

Iron Works Park

Mount Holly, NJ

Friday, July 5, fireworks following concert

Alden Field

4 Burt St, Bridgeton, NJ

July 4, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey Motorsports Park

8000 Dividing Creek Rd, Millville, NJ

Saturday, July 6, the festival begins at 5:00 p.m., fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m.

Delaware

Bethany Beach

Pennsylvania Ave and Garfield Parkway

July 4, fireworks at dusk



Dover

July 4, fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Rehoboth Beach

July 3, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Wilmington

Filbert Ave & Dover Ave, Elsmere

Saturday, July 6, fireworks at 9:05 p.m.