PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith is searching for the man who paid for his family’s meal at a Plymouth Meeting restaurant on Sunday. Smith says he was at the Cracker Barrel on Gallagher Road when an older gentleman paid for his food because he was a “good father.”
The man made the kind gesture not knowing Smith was an athlete.
Smith posted about the encounter on Twitter hoping to thank the man for his generosity.
“I just got done eating with my boys at Cracker Barrel in Plymouth Meeting. Some older gentleman paid for my food because he said I was a good father. If that was one of y’alls aunt/uncle fam/gpa let me know. He had no clue I was an athlete. He just did it. I want to say thanks,” the tweet read.
He says if he can’t find the man, he will pay it forward.