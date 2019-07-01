  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A federal prison officer is in custody after shots were fired following an altercation at a Philadelphia nightclub, sources say. The shooting happened outside a Sunoco gas station on City Avenue and Conshohocken State Road in Wynnefield, early Monday morning.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the incident began overnight when a number of men began to fight after exiting a nightclub. Police say the federal officer was actually jumped.

It’s not known how many people were involved in the late-night altercation. But after the dust began to settle, sources claim the federal officer went to his car, retrieved a firearm and began firing.

It’s not known how many shots were discharged but police say nobody was hit as a result.

Sources say authorities are evaluating if the officer should face charges. Charges could range from, reckless endangerment up to and including aggravated assault.

The federal officer has not been identified. It’s not immediately known if he has obtained a lawyer.

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this story.

