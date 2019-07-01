DELANCO, N.J. (CBS) — A mentally ill man has been awarded $1 million as part of a settlement involving excessive force by a Delanco Police officer. Eugene Taylor spent a month in the hospital in 2013 after he was pepper sprayed, beaten and shot multiple times near the Delaware River waterfront.
Authorities allege Taylor got into a struggle with Delanco Patrolman Francisco Ambrifi after the officer first tried to calm him down as he was shouting in the street, and then used pepper spray to subdue him.
Taylor argued Ambrifi used excessive force when he responded to a call for a disorderly person.
During the incident, Officer Ambrifi shot himself in the leg, but he recovered from his injuries.