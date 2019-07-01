  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police sources say charges are being investigated after a 9-year-old in Kensington lost nearly all her fingers when fireworks exploded in her hands over the weekend. Authorities say the girl found an M80 firecracker and lit it inside her home on the 1800 block of East Wishart Street, Sunday morning.

Neighbors who heard the explosion told CBS3 that they saw the girl running out of her home missing fingers. The girl was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where doctors placed her in critical condition.

“Like a bomb, like a bomb,” Margarita Artaga, a witness, said. “I see the girl outside, all the blood all over the body. The hand missing two or three fingers.”

Police sources tell Eyewitness News the young girl lost all of her fingers on one hand and some of the fingers on her other hand.

Authorities will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to announce updates in the case.

