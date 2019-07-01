Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man was killed and another was critically injured in a West Philadelphia shooting Monday night. Police say the shooting happened on the 5400 block of Delancey Street just after 9:30 p.m.
Police arrived at the scene to find two shooting victims. A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and torso. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:34 p.m.
A 50-year-old man was also shot multiple times to the chest and leg. He is in critical condition, according to police.
There is no word on what led to the shooting. Police remain on scene investigating.