Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after two people, possibly teens, were shot in Chester overnight. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Thomas Street.
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after two people, possibly teens, were shot in Chester overnight. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Thomas Street.
A family member at the scene tells Eyewitness News the victims are a 13-year-old boy and 18-year-girl.
Both were rushed to the hospital.
No word on their conditions.