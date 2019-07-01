  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after two people, possibly teens, were shot in Chester overnight. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Thomas Street.

A family member at the scene tells Eyewitness News the victims are a 13-year-old boy and 18-year-girl.

Both were rushed to the hospital.

No word on their conditions.

