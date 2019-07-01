  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania Ballet


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Congratulations are in order for two stars of the Pennsylvania Ballet. Principal Dancer Mayara Pineiro and Demi Soloist Etienne Diaz got married this weekend in Newtown Square.

The two shared their first dance as husband and wife but are no strangers to dancing together.

Ballet Stars Share True Life Love Story 

Eyewitness News first brought you their love story a few years ago when the couple got engaged.

Credit: Instagram

At the time, the dancers were preparing for their first leading roles together as love interested in “Don Quixote.”

Now, the real-life loves are heading to Spain for their honeymoon.

