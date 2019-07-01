Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Congratulations are in order for two stars of the Pennsylvania Ballet. Principal Dancer Mayara Pineiro and Demi Soloist Etienne Diaz got married this weekend in Newtown Square.
The two shared their first dance as husband and wife but are no strangers to dancing together.
Ballet Stars Share True Life Love Story
Eyewitness News first brought you their love story a few years ago when the couple got engaged.
At the time, the dancers were preparing for their first leading roles together as love interested in “Don Quixote.”
Now, the real-life loves are heading to Spain for their honeymoon.