



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia 76ers are off and running as NBA free agency opened up Sunday, locking up one of their two star unrestricted free agents. The Sixers signed Tobias Harris to a five-year, $180 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harris was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers, along with Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott, in February and formed a Big Four with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler. Butler, of course, is also an unrestricted free agent.

Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a five-year, $180M contract to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent and father, Torrel Harris of Unique Sports Management, tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

“From the moment I arrived in Philadelphia, the city has embraced me. This is an incredible sports town and it’s hungry for an NBA title. So are the Sixers – and so am I,” Harris wrote in an ESPN article. “We had a talented group and made a great run all the way to Game 7 against the eventual NBA champions, the Toronto Raptors. We will always remember Kawhi Leonard’s shot bouncing on the rim, and finally, falling through the net. It was a heartbreaking loss, the kind that motivates you to want to get back into the playoffs – and go even further.”

The Sixers also re-signed Scott to a two-year, $9.8 million contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Free agent Mike Scott has agreed to a two-year, $9.8M deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

With Harris returning, the Sixers at the very least secured a third star.

In 27 games with the Sixers last season, Harris averaged 18.2 points with 2.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.6% from three-point range. Overall, he averaged 20 points with 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 82 games between the Clippers and the Sixers.

The Sixers could still come away with both Butler and Harris, though Butler is reportedly meeting with the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

Report: Jimmy Butler Expected To Tell Miami Heat He Wants To Play For Organization

If Butler returns, the Sixers will return a starting lineup featuring Simmons, Butler, Harris and Embiid. If not, they’ll have Embiid, Harris and Simmons to work with.

One thing is clear, JJ Redick will not return to Philadelphia. The veteran sharpshooter reportedly signed a two-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Free agency is just getting started.