



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tobias Harris was just the beginning. The Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night reportedly signed free agent Al Horford and acquired Josh Richardson in a sign-and-trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract with Horford, a five-time All-Star. Horford is a 6-foot-10 big with shooting range that can play power forward and back up Joel Embiid at center.

Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 4.2 assists and shot 36% from three-point range in 68 games last season with the Boston Celtics.

While the Sixers re-signed Harris and added Horford, they did lose Butler to free agency.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Butler agreed to a four-year, $142 million max contract with the Heat in a sign-and-trade with the Sixers.

The Sixers will acquire guard Josh Richardson from the Heat, according to Charania. It’s unclear at this time if there are any other pieces in the trade.

Richardson, 25, averaged 16.6 points and shot 35.7% from beyond the arc last season with the Heat. He was a 2015 second-round pick out of Tennessee.

