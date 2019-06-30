  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMInstinct
    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    View All Programs
By Tom Dougherty
Filed Under:JJ Redick, Local, Local TV, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – JJ Redick is taking his talents to New Orleans. Redick agreed with to a two-year, $26.5 million contract with the Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 35-year-old Redick averaged 17.6 points and shot 40.7% from three-point range during his two seasons with the Sixers.

Last season, Redick set a career high, averaging 18.1 points in 76 games.

The Sixers are also reportedly discussing a max contract extension with Ben Simmons, according to Wojnarowski.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler is reportedly expected to meet with Heat officials on Sunday night and inform them that he’d like play in Miami.

Report: Jimmy Butler Expected To Tell Miami Heat He Wants To Play For Organization

All the while, per The Athletic’s David Aldridge, the Sixers are still talking with Tobias Harris.

NBA free agency opened Sunday at 6 p.m. Stay tuned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s