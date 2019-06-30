PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – JJ Redick is taking his talents to New Orleans. Redick agreed with to a two-year, $26.5 million contract with the Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 35-year-old Redick averaged 17.6 points and shot 40.7% from three-point range during his two seasons with the Sixers.
Last season, Redick set a career high, averaging 18.1 points in 76 games.
The Sixers are also reportedly discussing a max contract extension with Ben Simmons, according to Wojnarowski.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler is reportedly expected to meet with Heat officials on Sunday night and inform them that he’d like play in Miami.
All the while, per The Athletic’s David Aldridge, the Sixers are still talking with Tobias Harris.
NBA free agency opened Sunday at 6 p.m. Stay tuned.