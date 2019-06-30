



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – JJ Redick is taking his talents to New Orleans. Redick agreed with to a two-year, $26.5 million contract with the Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 35-year-old Redick averaged 17.6 points and shot 40.7% from three-point range during his two seasons with the Sixers.

Free agent guard JJ Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26.5M deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Last season, Redick set a career high, averaging 18.1 points in 76 games.

The Sixers are also reportedly discussing a max contract extension with Ben Simmons, according to Wojnarowski.

The 76ers have started discussions with agent Rich Paul on a contract extension for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler is reportedly expected to meet with Heat officials on Sunday night and inform them that he’d like play in Miami.

All the while, per The Athletic’s David Aldridge, the Sixers are still talking with Tobias Harris.

UFA Tobias Harris will meet with the 76ers at the start of the free agent period at 6 p.m., per source. Harris is seeking a max deal. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) June 30, 2019

NBA free agency opened Sunday at 6 p.m. Stay tuned.