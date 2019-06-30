  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 3000 block of Clearfield Street.

Police say a woman and man were shot several times.

The woman died at the scene and the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Father, Son Killed After Accident Sends Vehicle Over Embankment On I-78 In Berks County: Police 

credit: CBS3

It’s unknown how many times the female was hit but the male was hit three times,” Chief Thomas Davidson said.

An investigation is ongoing.

