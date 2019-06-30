



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life after police say fireworks exploded in her hands inside her Kensington home. Authorities say the girl found an M80 firecracker inside her home on the 1800 block of East Wishart Street by Kensington Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Neighbors who heard the explosion told CBS3 that they saw the girl running out of her home missing fingers. The girl was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where doctors placed her in critical condition.

“Like a bomb, like a bomb,” Margarita Artaga, a witness, said. “I see the girl outside, all the blood all over the body. The hand missing two or three fingers.”

“A loud boom, a real loud boom,” another witness said. “I’m thinking that it was a few blocks away.”

Authorities believe the 9-year-old found a possible M80 firecracker and lit it when it exploded in her hand insider her mother’s home.

“When I hear that I got, ‘what happened?’ I go outside, I my neighbors doing, ‘Oh my God!’” Silvia Rodriguez, a neighbor, said.

Rodriguez says the child’s mom put the girl in her van and then asked her to drive them to the hospital.

At last check, the girl is still in critical condition.

“I am a mother. I have two kids,” Rodriguez said. “That is terrible. Terrible.”

Officials will not say if anyone is facing charges, but the bomb squad did check the property to see if there were any more explosives.