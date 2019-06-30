  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMAlex Scott: A Stand for Hope 2019
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Berks County News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News


BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A father and son were killed after their Jeep plummeted over a steep embankment in Greenwich Township on Saturday. Police say 56-year-old Nicholas Winter and his son, 26-year-old Nicholas Winter were driving in the eastbound lanes on I-78 near mile marker 43.4 when a Chevrolet Captiva struck them in the rear sending their Jeep Wrangler off the road and down an embankment just before 3:30 a.m.

Police: Crash On Interstate In Eastern Pennsylvania Kills 2

Fifty-five-year-old Lisa Winter was another passenger transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on her condition at this time.

Credit: Rich Rolen

The driver of the Captiva was transported to an area hospital with unknown minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Hamburg Station at 610-562-6885.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s