BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A father and son were killed after their Jeep plummeted over a steep embankment in Greenwich Township on Saturday. Police say 56-year-old Nicholas Winter and his son, 26-year-old Nicholas Winter were driving in the eastbound lanes on I-78 near mile marker 43.4 when a Chevrolet Captiva struck them in the rear sending their Jeep Wrangler off the road and down an embankment just before 3:30 a.m.
Fifty-five-year-old Lisa Winter was another passenger transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on her condition at this time.
The driver of the Captiva was transported to an area hospital with unknown minor injuries.
Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Hamburg Station at 610-562-6885.