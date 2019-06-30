PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Does Jimmy Butler want to stay in Philadelphia or is he more interested in a sign-and-trade deal? Butler is expected to tell Miami Heat officials he wants to play for the organization on Sunday night, according to Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds.
Rumors surfaced on Saturday night that Butler would meet with the Heat once free agency began Sunday evening.
“Not that this is a surprise – or means anything – but Jimmy Butler is expected to tell Miami officials tonight he wishes to play for the Heat, per source,” Reynolds tweeted.
The Houston Rockets are meeting with Butler this week and reportedly also have interested in a sign-and-trade deal for Jimmy Butler.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets could send players like big man Clint Capela and guard Eric Gordon along with more to the Sixers in order to financially complete the deal.
The Sixers can offer Butler a five-year, $190 million max deal, and according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the fifth year “will hold critical importance.”
Free agency begins Sunday at 6 p.m.