PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 33-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot three times throughout his body. The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on the 5700 block of Virginian Road in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood on Sunday.
Police say the victim suffered gunshot wounds to his back, his right thigh and stomach in an alleyway.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Authorities are actively investigating the homicide.