



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of the Philadelphia Phillies’ major offseason acquisitions is headed to the All-Star Game, and it’s not Bryce Harper. J.T. Realmuto on Sunday night was named to his second straight All-Star Game as the Phillies’ lone representative.

Realmuto, in his first season with the Phillies, is hitting .265/.319/.431 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI with 21 walks and 15 doubles in 79 games. He has started 70 of the Phillies’ 84 games ans appeared in all but five games this season.

For the second straight year, the @AllStarGame is getting the Real deal. 🌟 Congratulations, @JTRealmuto! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/5skccfK53F — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 30, 2019

On Sunday, Realmuto was 2-for-3 with a run scored in the Phillies’ 13-6 win over the Miami Marlins before exiting with a minor hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old made his first All-Star game last season when he was with the Marlins.

Philadelphia acquired Realmuto from Miami in February for Jorge Alfaro, Sixto Sanchez, Will Stewart and cash considerations.

Harper, who was 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI on Sunday, did not make the All-Star Game in the first season of his 13-year, $330 million contract.

Through 84 games, Harper is hitting .250/.368/.471 with 15 homers, 59 RBI and 23 doubles.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game takes place on July 9 in Cleveland.