PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A young girl is in critical condition after fireworks exploded in her hands inside her Kensington home. Officials say the 9-year-old girl found possible M80 inside her home on the 1800 block of East Wishart Street at 10:35 a.m. on Sunday.
She lit the M80 causing it to explode in her hands.
She was taken to St. Christopher’s hospital and placed in critical condition.
The bomb squad is on its way to check the property for more fireworks and the Special Victims Unit has been notified.
