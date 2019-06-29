



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While Wawa’s annual Welcome to America Festival gets into full swing over the coming days leading up to July 4, the fun began Saturday along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Six days, 53 programs and another year for the action-packed festival.

“Philadelphia is not only the place to be for Independence Day but for the entire week of the festival,” Welcome America president and CO Michael DelBene said. “We did it first. We do it the best.”

DelBene estimates that between 300,000 and 350,000 people will come through the event by the time it ends Thursday. This year’s festival features several activities on Independence Mall plus an expansion of space along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with the main entrance at Logan Circle.

“As most people have already heard, on Tuesday July 2 at 4 p.m. we’re naming Broad Street, between Spruce and Locust, Patti LaBelle Way,” DelBene said, “and Patti’s going to be there to accept that honor. And that’s a really exciting event which is taking on a life of its own and we’re really excited about that. We want people to come down and celebrate with a living legend who means so much to Philadelphia.”

But it’s not just Philadelphia residents celebrating.

Plenty are attracted to the rich history of Philly.

“Kind of reminds you about the principals the country was founded on and I think that’s the important part about coming here,” Dave Robles, of Wisconsin, said.

“I think America always has to remember it’s ‘We the People,’ and it literally says that on the National Constitution Center,” Sydney Segal, of Los Angeles, said.

“This week is intense, but in the best possible way. It’s amazing to watch the entire City of Philadelphia come together and be really invested in the success of this festival,” DelBene said.

Welcome to America began Saturday and will feature several new items along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway leading up to July 4.

