BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – Two people have been displaced after police say their house partially collapsed in Northampton County. The incident happened at their home located on the 100 block of East Ettwein Street in Bethlehem on Saturday night.
Police say two people are helped out of the home uninjured.
Officials say American Red Cross has been notified of the collapse.
It’s unclear what caused the collapse.
First responders remain at the scene investigating.
